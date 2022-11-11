Uddhav faction claims there is no rule of law in country and central agencies have turned slaves

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena claimed there is no rule of law in the country and central agencies have turned slaves which was evident in the way its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested in a money laundering case.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) mouthpiece Saamana, in an editorial, said there is pressure on judiciary, and also slammed the Centre for misusing probe agencies to target its political opponents and asked why only Opposition leaders face arrest or are served notices, PTI reported.

It said Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Telangana, all political rivals of the BJP, have flagged similar concerns. The opposition party slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the “illegal” arrest of its key leader Raut, who spent more than three months in jail before securing bail.

There is no rule of law in the country. There is pressure on judiciary and central agencies have turned slaves and this was evident in the Sanjay Raut case. The central government is misusing its probe agencies and a special court in Mumbai has put a seal on it,” it said in reference to the bail granted to Raut by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.