Uddhav-faction MLA Rajan Salvi summoned in corruption case

Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice to three family members of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi, asking them to appear for questioning today in the alleged disproportionate assets case. Salvi, who is a leader in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, said he would continue to stand with Thackeray.

“Whatever happens, I will always stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji, I am not afraid, when I got the first notice, the same day I contacted Uddhav Thackeray, he said keep fighting, I am with you,” Salvi told ANI.Maharashtra MLA Rajan Salvi, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), was also questioned in the case concerned in December last year.