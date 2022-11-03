Uddhav faction slams Shinde govt for handing over only 2,000 recruitment letters

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra for what it claimed handing over only 2,000 recruitment letters at an event here and said under the current dispensation, there is a flood” of announcements, but drought when it comes to their implementation.

According to a report of PTI, ddressing a press conference here, Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), said major projects were taken away to Gujarat keeping in mind the next month's Assembly polls in the adjoining state ruled by the BJP. This, he alleged, clearly implies that the Centre was behind Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus projects choosing Gujarat over Maharashtra.

It was announced (by the state government) that 75,000 recruitment letters will be handed over to job aspirants. However, in reality, only 2,000 appointment letters were handed over (at an event in Mumbai). There is a flood of announcements, but drought when it comes to implementation (under Shinde govt), said the Member of Parliament from South Mumbai