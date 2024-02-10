Uddhav Thackeray Demands Maharashtra Govt Dismissal, President's Rule After Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Shot Dead

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray called for the removal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and the imposition of President’s rule, citing concerns over the state's law and order situation. Thackeray's demand came in the wake of heightened tensions following the shooting death of a party leader in Dahisar.

During a press conference, Thackeray criticized the state government, alleging its failure to maintain law and order and accusing it of shielding criminals. The incident in Dahisar involved the killing of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, during a Facebook Live session by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha, who later took his own life.

“We demand dismissal of the Maharashtra government,” Thackeray said, citing law and order situation in the state after a leader of his party was shot dead in Dahisar on Thursday evening.

Previously, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot and wounded a local leader affiliated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a police station in Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai, on February 2, following a land dispute and political rivalry.



