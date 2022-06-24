Uddhav Thackeray: Important points of Uddhav Thackeray's speech

The Chief Minister has now accepted the challenge of the rebel leader Eknath Shinde and has strongly responded to it. The dreams of those whom we raised have become big, now we cannot fulfill them. He also accused the BJP of being behind Shinde's revolt. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that those who have gone with BJP till now are gone. He has also appealed to Shiv Sainiks to work with the understanding that no one is with them now.

If you ask to chose between Varsha or Matoshri, the answer will be Matoshri.

Earlier for this Balasaheb was Vitthal, and we were Badwe. Now I am Vitthal and Aditya is Badwa.

The Urban Development Department is with the Chief Minister, but I gave it to Eknath Shinde.

I made his son an MP, so that doesn't mean my son shouldnt do anything?

Even after the mutiny, Shiv Sena came to power twice.

No matter how many MLAs you take, nothing will happen to Shiv Sena

Some MLAs had said that even if the ticket was canceled, we would not leave.

Complained as no funds were received. I have been providing funds at all levels.

I will not sit idle by after making dirty accusations against Matoshri.

BJP is behind all this, those who have gone with BJP till now, are gone.

Forget Balasaheb's son and come before me.

I am ready to resign now, but come forward and tell me

