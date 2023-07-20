Union Minister Bhagwat Karad applies for MHADA house in Mumbai

In the Mumbai metropolitan region, owning a home is a common aspiration for many. People face challenges in acquiring a house in Mumbai independently, and for most, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) is their beacon of hope. Due to the relatively affordable prices of houses in the MHADA scheme, it attracts a rush of applicants, including prominent figures such as Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad, who recently applied for one of the 4,082 available houses.

MHADA's lottery system includes reserved houses for public representatives, and among the applicants is Bhagwat Karad, who has applied for a house worth Rs 7.5 crore in Tardeo. Other notable applicants include public representatives like Aamshya Padvi, former MLA Hiraman Warkhade, and MLA Narayan Kuche. Moreover, a significant number of applications were received for houses in Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon West, although the specific figure has not been disclosed by MHADA. The exact number of applications received for each area during July 24 will be clarified by MHADA.

The computerized draw process for selling 4,082 MHADA houses in various locations like Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Powai, Tardeo, and Sion is in its final stages. The draft list of applications has been published, and it consists of 1,22,235 paid applications. Out of these, 527 applications have been disqualified, and 14,990 applications are currently under scrutiny. As of now, 1,06,799 applications have been approved and will be included in the upcoming computerized draw.