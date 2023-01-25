Used condom found on Mumbai local train seat, shocking pics goes viral

In a shocking incident has come to light regarding Mumbai local. A used condom was found on the seat of Ambernath slow local train at 9.40 pm on Monday.

A passenger found this condom on the seat after Curry Road. He remained on the seat till he reached Dombivli. This passenger had shared the photo of the condom on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the passenger took to Twitter and inform the public and the authorities about the incident. “Well, what a sight. A used condom. Hello @drmmumbaicr, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway.This is 9.40 #Ambernath slow local. The train has crossed #CurreyRoad. @mumbairailusers”, he tweeted.