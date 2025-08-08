Vande Bharat Express Adds Shegaon Stop on Nagpur-Pune Route After Public Demand

In significant update railway officials clarified on Thursday night that now Nagpur (Ajani)-Pune Vande Bharat Express will now stop at Sant Bhoomi Shegaon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Amritsar, Belgaum-Bengaluru and Ajani-Pune Vande Bharat trains at 9 am on Sunday, August 10. It was initially announced that the Ajani-Pune Vande Bharat Express would stop at Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad and Daund, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, etc. stations on the Nagpur-Pune route. However, Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav had sent a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting that this train should also stop at Shegaon, the city of Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj, Pandhari in Vidarbha, which is the place of worship of crores of devotees.

Thousands of devotees come to Shegaon every day. If this train stops on its way to and from Shegaon, it will be of great benefit to the devotees. After pointing out that the railways will also get a lot of income from it, a letter signed by Railways Coaching Director Sanjay R. Neelam went viral in the media on Thursday night. Accordingly, it was clarified that the Vande Bharat Express has also been given a stop at Shegaon station. Meanwhile, the citizens of that area are demanding that this train should also stop at Dhamangaon and Chandur stations so that it can connect with Yavatmal.

The inauguration ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express will be held on platform number 8 of the main railway station. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be present as the chief guests for this. Keeping that in mind, a large police force has been deployed inside and outside the railway station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad have been deployed. Railway Superintendent of Police Mangesh Shinde has been visiting the station for the last two days and reviewing the security arrangements.