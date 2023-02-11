Vidarbha likely to witness rise in temperatures in third week of February: IMD

In the second week of February, the sun started to heat up. Nagpur's temperature rose by 2.9 degrees to reach 35.8 degrees celsius in the last 24 hours. The day's temperature remained 5 degrees above average. The mercury has touched 35 degrees after nearly three months. Temperatures will begin to rise further in the third week of February, according to the Met Department.

A new 'Western Disturbance' will form after February 14. This will raise the temperature in Vidarbha and Nagpur. The sun shone all day on Friday. In the morning, the air humidity was 40 per cent. In the evening, it went up to 28 per cent. The minimum temperature remained at 12.2 degrees.

Akola remained the hottest in Vidarbha with 37.3 degrees. Wardha (36.7 degrees), Amravati (36.2 degrees), Yavatmal (35 degrees), and Washim (34.8 degrees) recorded temperatures. Most of the districts in Vidarbha are witnessing night temperatures coming down to one-third of what they are during the day.

Nagpur's highest temperature was recorded on February 24, 2006. On this particular day, the minimum temperature was 39.2 degrees. On February 22, 2017, the temperature hit 37.8 degrees, the highest in ten years. In 2016, 2019, and 2012, the temperature in February hit 37 degrees. The temperature is expected to reach the same level in February.