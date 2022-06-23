Video! Rebel Maha MLAs in Guwahati meet Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs has spread like wildfire. The number of MLAs in Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group has reached 46. Four MLAs, including Shiv Sena MLA Ashish Jaiswal, have arrived at a hotel in Guwahati. Along with Ashish Jaiswal, MLAs Sada Sarvankar, Deepak Kesarkar, Sanjay Rathod and Mangesh Kudalkar have joined Shinde's group today. Eknath Shinde is likely to make a big announcement today.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the Shiv Sena rebels to actually discuss. In his speech, Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal. Even after that, the number of MLAs in Shiv Sena is not decreasing. The MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde's group today had been participating in the Shiv Sena meeting for the last two days. The MLA arrived in Guwahati today. Along with MLA Sada Sarvankar, his daughter has also arrived in Guwahati. Photos and videos of Shiv Sena MLAs today have come to light.

Mangesh Kudalkar is a Shiv Sena MLA from Kurla Nehrunagar in Mumbai. Sada Sarvankar is the MLA from Dadar-Mahim, a Shiv Sena stronghold in Mumbai. Deepak Kesarkar is a Shiv Sena MLA from Sawantwadi constituency and Sanjay Rathore is a Shiv Sena MLA from Digras constituency.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is staying with his supportive MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. Four more MLAs joined his group yesterday (June 22). Gulabrao Patil, Yogesh Kadam, Chandrakant Patil and Manjula Gavit joined the Shinde group. This is a big shock for Shiv Sena.