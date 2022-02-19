Vikrant Massey shares first photos from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur

After getting hitched to his longtime ladylove Sheetal Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey has shared the first official pictures from their wedding.

Vikrant took to his Instagram page on Saturday and shared a note along with pictures from their wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022."

In the pictures, Vikrant looked handsome dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride donned a traditional bridal lehenga and gold jewellery.

As soon as Vikrant dropped the wedding photos, actor Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comments, "Finally! So so happy for both of you!" Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and several others also congratulated the couple.

Vikrant and Sheetal had gotten married on Friday in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.

The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor