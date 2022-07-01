Vivek Agnihotri slams Dia Mirza as she thanks Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has taken a dig at actor Dia Mirza for her post of gratitude for the outgoing Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. She thanked Uddhav for caring for the ‘people and the planet’, to which Vivek asked which planet she was talking about and if it was ‘Planet Bollywood’Taking to her Twitter handle, Dia wrote, ‘Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.’

The actress also tagged Uddhav Thackeray as well as his son Aditya Thackeray in the tweet. Reacting to her tweet, Vivek wrote, ‘Which planet? Planet Bollywood?’Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony. The decision to set up the car shed in the wooded Aarey area had faced opposition from environmental groups as it entailed cutting down hundreds of trees. The Uddhav Thackeray government had later shifted the site to Kanjurmarg.Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia recently wrapped up the schedule of her upcoming film, ‘Dhak Dhak’. It also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles.