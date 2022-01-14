Wardha: 11 skulls & 54 bones of fetuses found in biogas plant of a private hospital



11 skulls & 54 bones of fetuses were found in biogas plant of a private hospital in Arvi, Wardha during the investigation of a separate case of illegal abortion. Hospital director Rekha Kadam & one of her associates were arrested, said Sub-Inspector Jyotsna Giri.

Human skulls, bloodstained clothes and a fetuses were found on Wednesday while digging in the space behind the hospital where the abortion took place. Later on Thursday, while inspecting the biogas plant in the area, the skulls of young children were also found.

So far, a total of 11 human skulls, 54 bones, fetuses and bloody clothes have been seized by the police. Two nurses who helped Rekha Kadam have also been arrested, bringing the number of accused in the case to five. Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar informed about this. The arrested nurses are Sangeeta Kale (38) and Poonam Dashrath Dahat (45). Both were sent to jail. After it was revealed that Dr. Rekha Kadam had performed an illegal abortion for Rs 30,000, the Arvi police conducted a quick investigation and arrested the parents of the minor boy along with Rekha.