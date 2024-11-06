Wardha Factory Blast: 22 Workers Injured in Explosion at Steel Plant in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Wardha, Maharashtra (November 6, 2024): A massive explosion at the Evonith Steel Plant in Bhugaon, Wardha district, caused a massive fire on Wednesday. The explosion occurred during the cooling process of slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide at the company. At least 22 workers were injured in the blast and several reported to be seriously hurt.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, and those with severe injuries are being transferred to Nagpur for further treatment.

Firefighters were called to the site to control the blaze, which escalated rapidly after the explosion. Locals, along with fire tenders, attempted to douse the flames, but the fire intensified, causing significant damage to the company. The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities are working to assess the situation.