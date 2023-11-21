Watch: Anand Mahindra expresses outrage over viral video showing garbage dumping near Gateway of India

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has voiced his dismay over a widely circulated video on social media that captures a group recklessly dumping bags of garbage into the sea in broad daylight. Expressing his frustration, Mahindra pointed to the careless civic attitude depicted in the video, emphasizing that the city's quality of life cannot improve without a transformation in civic behavior.

In the viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a group of individuals can be seen dumping bags of garbage and flowers into the sea near the iconic Gateway of India. The footage reveals the offenders making multiple trips to a taxi parked nearby to collect more bags for disposal. Surprisingly, the act unfolds without any intervention from onlookers or law enforcement, despite the location being a high-profile area.

It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Efh0ssHQ3f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2023

Anand Mahindra took to social media to share his sentiments, stating, "It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed." Mahindra tagged BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and the Mumbai Police in his post, drawing attention to the need for prompt action.