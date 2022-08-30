Watch how Ranveer Singh prepped for hosting 67th Filmfare Awards

Ranveer Singh is hosting the 67th Filmfare Awards this year. Needless to say, with Ranveer's power-packed energy, the show is bound to give us special moments to laugh at!

Before we go on raving about Ranveer's energetic performance, let's take a look at this BTS video to see how he prepped for the big night:

Another clip features Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor.

Tagging Arjun Kapoor in the video, Ranveer Singh wrote: "It's on! Filmfare Awards 2022."

The stage is set and Filmfare Awards 2022 do seem like a blast for cinema makers and goers!

Regarding nominations, Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' is in the run for 'Best Film' alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket', and Naseeruddin Shah's 'Ramprasad ki Tehrvi'.

Ranveer Singh has been nominated in 'Best actor' category for his role in Kabir Khan's '83'.

The show is being organised at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

( With inputs from ANI )

