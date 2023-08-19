Watch: Miscreants cause ruckus at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Cidco bus stand

Despite the strenuous efforts of Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya to tackle crime, certain police stations are struggling to maintain order.

A concerning example is the Cidco bus stand, where late-night operations of tea, cigarette, and snack vendors have led to disturbances. This issue came to a head recently when a gang caused trouble, assaulting parking attendants and demanding money, even resorting to vandalizing a cabin. A case was registered at the MIDC Cidco police station in response.

The incident unfolded when Rahul Bankar, working the night shift at the bus stand's parking lot, encountered troublemakers led by Sonu Ingole and Vicky Wagh. Their demand for money to buy liquor met resistance, leading to threats and violence. This incident highlights safety concerns for nighttime bus stand users.

In contrast to ongoing efforts to curb crime, some businesses continue to operate beyond their permitted hours. At the Cidco bus stand, auto-rickshaw drivers sell tobacco, gutkha, and cigarettes, often at inflated prices during nighttime. Witnesses report increasing gatherings of unruly youths, with 15 to 20 individuals causing disturbances even during police patrols. Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the police response, impacting passenger safety.

The bus stand area has experienced a significant rise in theft and robbery incidents, with over 10 cases reported in the past two months. This further emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced security measures and effective law enforcement to address these criminal activities.