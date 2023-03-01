Watch: Mumbai police detain Congress leaders for protesting against Adani outside NSE stock exchange
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 1, 2023 01:07 PM 2023-03-01T13:07:42+5:30 2023-03-01T13:13:14+5:30
On Wednesday, Mumbai Police detained Congress leaders protesting against Gautam Adani outside the NSE stock exchange. Congress workers were ...
On Wednesday, Mumbai Police detained Congress leaders protesting against Gautam Adani outside the NSE stock exchange.
Congress workers were protesting outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the Adani Group's financial scam and corruption, alleging that the NSE helped them in this.
The footage shows Mumbai cops pulling Congress leader Bhai Jagtap. He was then lifted and detained by a group of police officers.
Open in app
#WATCH | Mumbai police detain Congress leaders who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside NSE stock exchange in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/s38mMGm4NR— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023