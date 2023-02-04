Watch: Passenger shows bad quality food served on Vande Bharat train; IRCTC responds

Within a month of the much-anticipated Vande Bharat train's inauguration, a passenger posted a video online depicting the poor quality of food provided on the train.

The video was reportedly taken on a Vande Bharat Train travelling from Vizag to Hyderabad and showed a passenger squeezing oil out of a dumpling from his morning meal on the train.

A journalist posted a video on his Twitter account, writing, "No quality in meals provided to passengers on VANDHEBHARAT train, a little oil squeezed out of vada incident in the train coming from Vizag to Hyderabad, passengers are afraid to eat breakfast. They say that the food quality is bad."

However, in response to the video, the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) stated that corrective action had been taken.

"Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures," their reply on the Twitter post read.