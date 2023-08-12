Watch: Traffic standstill for 30 minutes as drunk man snatches city bus keys in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Friday evening witnessed a gripping incident as a drunken individual forcefully took possession of the smart city bus keys at knifepoint. The event unfolded at the bustling TV Centre intersection, causing a 30-minute traffic disruption. The smart bus, helmed by Kisan Vitthal Chavan, was en route from Aurangapura to Cidco when the incident occurred.

At TV Centre Chowk, a youth strategically blocked the bus's path, brandishing a knife and forcing entry through the driver's door. The driver, Chavan, was taken aback as the assailant commandeered the keys and swiftly fled the scene. The halted bus triggered traffic snarls, prompting swift responses from Cidco and Harsul police, who attempted to streamline traffic flow.

Normalcy was restored after a replacement key arrived, facilitating the bus's departure and the traffic's gradual smoothening.