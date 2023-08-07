Watch: Verbal clash erupts between opposition leader and guardian minister at DPC meeting

A confrontation ensued between the Thackeray and Shinde factions during the district planning committee meeting today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The altercation erupted when Kannada MLA Udaysingh Rajput claimed insufficient development funds for the assembly constituency. A heated dispute between Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre escalated tensions, creating a charged atmosphere at the session.

The District Planning Committee's gathering today was marked by heated discussions regarding the distribution of development funds. Udaysingh Rajput, a Kannada MLA affiliated with the Thackeray group, raised concerns about insufficient funds in the supplementary demand for his constituency. Echoing these concerns, Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve voiced criticism against Guardian Minister.

Danve's criticism intensified into a verbal assault on Guardian Minister Bhumre. In response, an angered Guardian Minister Bhumre replied sharply. The heated exchange resulted in an agitated atmosphere, causing all parties to stand up from their seats. Danve persisted in criticizing Bhumre, and Minister Abdul Sattar intervened to back Bhumre. Both Guardian Minister Bhumre and Minister Sattar responded with their own retorts to Danve's remarks. This verbal clash escalated among the three individuals, leading to a tense ambiance during the meeting.