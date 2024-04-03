Water Crisis: Navi Mumbai Residents Complain Of Water Shortages

With temperatures rising, the demand for water has surged, leading to supply issues in parts of Navi Mumbai. In Kharghar and Dronagiri, reduced water pressure has been reported over the past two weeks. In Dronagiri, residents protested to highlight ongoing water supply problems. In Kharghar's Sector-34 and Sector-35, residents are facing low-pressure water supply, questioning the persistence of this issue over the last 15 days, especially when neighboring areas receive ample pressure.

Sulochana Gaikwad, a Sector 35 resident, emphasized the challenges faced, particularly for high-rise buildings like Sai Haridra, Krishna Majesty, Smit, Keshav Residency, Innovative Corner, Galaxy, Sai Solitaire, among others. She mentioned that the problem has persisted for two weeks, worsening after a recent NMMC shut down for maintenance, resulting in even lower water pressure.

Similarly, Dronagiri residents, a developing residential area near Uran, are also dealing with low-pressure water supply issues. Their frustration led to a protest against CIDCO, expressing grievances over continuous water supply problems. They organized a handi morcha to highlight their discontent with the consistently low water pressure in their area.

Expressing frustration, Dronagiri resident Priyanka S lamented that despite choosing Dronagiri for its sparse population and clean environment, water problems are making her reconsider. She noted, "Despite the low population in this new area, we're still facing significant issues." In response, CIDCO's Engineering Department has committed to addressing the low-pressure problem. An official explained that after a water shutdown, low pressure can result from air in the water supply channel, a matter they are dedicated to resolving.