We are ministers, we have right to break law: Nitin Gadkari

No law can be obstructed for the welfare of the poor. Mahatma Gandhi had said that even if the law has to be broken 10 times, it should be broken. So we have the right to break the law for the benefit of the people. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a statement that we are ministers, so we have the right to break the law. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a project called BLOSSOM for the health of tribals under multidisciplinary multi model results from Nagpur branch of Maharashtra University of Health Science. This time the government will not be run by the opinion of the officers but by our vote. Nitin Gadkari said that what we say should be implemented by the authorities saying "yes sir".



In 1995, when Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of the state, it was reported that 2 thousand tribal children died due to malnutrition in Gadchiroli and Melghat. At that time, 450 villages in that area did not have roads and forest department laws were preventing them from building roads. There was no development because there were no roads. At that time I had solved that problem in my own way, said Nitin Gadkari.

