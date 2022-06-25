We are not scared to come Maharashtra; Eknath Shinde's reponds to Sharad Pawar

As per the rules of the Legislature, things have to be done. We are ready to face the same situation. We are not scared to come to Maharashtra, in such words Shiv Sena leader, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has replied to NCP President Sharad Pawar. Pawar is a great leader in the country. We respect him, but in a democracy, numbers are important. It has to be done according to the law. "As per the rules, our side is strong," Shinde said. At present we have more than 40 MLAs and ten independents. "After the meeting of MLAs, we will decide the next step," Shinde said.

All technical and legal matters have now been completed. We will take a decision after the meeting of the MLAs, clarified Shinde. Shiv Sena is demanding the suspension of MLAs. Minority groups cannot make such decisions. Besides, it would be the first case in the country if the MLA was disqualified due to his absence from the meeting.

He revealed that the superpowers of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe are behind him.