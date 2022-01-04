Will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross 20,000-mark: Kishori Pednekar

The coronavirus cases that were declining in the last few days seems to be going up again. A large number of patients are being registered every day in the state and mainly in Mumbai. Against this backdrop, the state government and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation have also imposed some restrictions. Meanwhile, due to the growing number of covid cases, it has been decided to close offline schools till January 31.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar while interacting with the media has appealed to the citizens to abide by the rules of corona. She also warned that if the number of patients exceeds 20,000, then lockdown will have to be done again as per the rules of the centre. "Finish your event with fewer people. Also, make sure you don't become a super-spreader while organizing any event," said the mayor.

Commissioner Iqbal Chahal is handling the situation himself. People should also be cautious and make sure that they do not crowd, they should wear masks, they should get vaccinated and follow the guidelines wherever they go," she said.



"If we all take care together, we will not have a lockdown. We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark," the mayor said.