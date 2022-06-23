"We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end" NCP leader Jayant Patil

Extending his support to Shiv Sena NCP leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said, "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end."

Earlier, Sanjay Raut said that the real Shiv Sena took to the streets on Wednesday in support of Uddhav Thackeray. At the same time, my family is also under pressure from the ED, but he also expressed his determination to stay with the Thackeray family till his last breath.

"If some MLAs have fled out of fear of the ED or some other lure, it is not right. Those who consider themselves calves, tigers, are not parties. What we saw on the streets yesterday is the real Shiv Sena party. The party is still strong under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The departure of some MLAs, MPs and corporators does not mean that the party is gone," he said.