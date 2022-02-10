When will Maharashtra become mask free?, Rajesh Tope responds

The number of corona patients in Maharashtra is decreasing day by day. The question is whether Maharashtra will be a mask free. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has given important information about this today. Speaking in Kolhapur, Rajesh Tope said that Western countries have made masks free. We need to study why this is done. The Center and the state task force have been asked to make such a request, Tope said.

Now the restrictions will be reduced

Rajesh Tope said that now there is no reason to increase the restrictions. Now the restrictions will be reduced, assured Chief Minister Thackeray. It is not strange that Maharashtra should get rid of masks today but we are studying the science of those who got rid of masks. The mask is not a matter of liberation right now, Tope said.

Speaking on Prime Minister Modi's allegations, Tope said that every state has worked efficiently during the Corona period. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister emptied the coffers for this. Gave preference to covid patients. Many good institutions praised the state. "We have done our best," he said.