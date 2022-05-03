When will the recruitment of professors take place in Maharashtra?

Pune: An ordinance was issued last year by the state's Department of Higher and Technical Education to increase the honorarium of professors on Tasika principle. However, CHB professors are still not paid honorarium as per this order. Although the report of the Mane Committee set up on the question of CHB professors was submitted to the state government, it was not implemented. Similarly, even though all the problems of recruitment of professors have been removed, the question of why the recruitment process is not started is being raised by the professors' association.

Over the last few years, the recruitment of professors has been facing difficulties due to various reasons. Therefore, in many aided colleges, CHB professors are currently handling most of the work. However, the honorarium paid to them is very meager. The Mane Committee, set up to augment it, submitted its report to the Government. It is expected to be accepted and implemented. However, the government is wasting time and the rules for the recruitment of professors have not been prepared yet.

There were many agitations for the recruitment of professors. However, the government only issued ordinances regarding recruitment. No action has been taken for its implementation. So there is a sense of resentment among the eligible candidates. Therefore, the government should start the process of recruiting professors soon.