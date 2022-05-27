When will the results of 10th and 12th be announced? School Education Minister Bachchu Kadu reveals date

Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu gave important information about the results of the Maharashtra Board Class X, XII examinations. He said that the results of the board will be announced in the next 15 days. He also said that he would try to handle the subsequent admission process properly as the results were delayed.

The results are due by the end of May, but it will be a bit late this year. Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu said, "We will announce the results of Class X and XII in the next fortnight. Also, will the results of the 10th and 12th be announced by June 20? "It's possible. I can't say for sure. But it's likely to be announced by June 20," said Bachchu Kadu.

"Even if it is late, we will get everything done properly. There were definitely some shortcomings during the Corona period, said Bachchu Kadu.

According to a survey conducted by the Union Education Department in 2021, Maharashtra is still at the forefront in terms of educational quality, said Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu.