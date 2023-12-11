'Why isn't Praful Patel treated the same way as Nawab Malik?', Uddhav Thackeray's takes a dig at BJP

During the initial days of the winter session in the state, Nawab Malik, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and MLA, attended the proceedings and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Chief Minister. Malik, initially on the opposition bench, later joined the assembly hall. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in response, expressed the priority of the nation over political power and opposed aligning with Malik. He communicated this stance in a letter to NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's response to Fadnavis' letter. During the second week of the winter session, Thackeray criticized the Shinde and Fadnavis government, particularly addressing the BJP's previous accusations of sedition against Nawab Malik. Thackeray questioned the apparent disparity in treatment, emphasizing the importance of the nation and raising concerns about selective justice.

In his address, Thackeray mentioned Praful Patel, connecting the issue with a letter submitted to the Election Commission by Deputy Chief Ministers. He welcomed these letters and questioned whether the government would treat Praful Patel similarly to Nawab Malik. Thackeray referred to Modi's statement about certain individuals engaging in business within the BJP and raised the issue of toll imposition on them, questioning whether any action would be taken. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut expressed curiosity about the government's lack of investigation into Praful Patel's role and the absence of an inquiry from the Enforcement Directorate against him.