Will expose Kirit Somaiya's 'toilet scam' of Rs 100 crore soon, warns Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that a 'toilet scam' of around Rs 100 crore was carried out in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and other places through a youth foundation run by Kirit Somaiya's family. He also hinted that he would soon expose the scam with documents. Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya manages the youth establishment. They have committed this scam. The Somaiya family also knows where the evidence and report of this scam is, said Sanjay Raut. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Friday.

Kirit Somaiya is accused in the Vikrant scam. Therefore, they no longer have the right to accuse others of corruption. No one will believe them. Kirit Somaiya's scandal spreading in Maharashtra will come out soon. Kirit Somaiya has been involved in toilet scam since INS Vikrant. In the Rs 100 crore toilet scam, money was swindled by making false bills from the youth establishment. In the near future, we will bring out some more scams of Kirit Somaiya, said Sanjay Raut.

Kirit Somaiya is accused in the INS Vikrant scam. So now they should not accuse others of corruption. If Dawood Ibrahim sits in Pakistan tomorrow and starts speaking out against terrorism, will anyone believe him?. No one will believe the allegations of corruption made by him now. Sanjay Raut demanded that Kirit Somaiya should be the first to give an answer as to where the money collected for the Vikrant warship went.