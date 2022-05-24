Will fight as an independent candidate for Rajya Sabha election: Sambhaji Raje

Be it Shiv Sena or any other party, I will not join those parties. I have decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent and I am moving forward with the stand that these parties should support me. However, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati made it clear that he would not join any party directly.

It is not like that I am desperate to becomeMP. He also clarified that my work will continue through Swarajya Sanghatana taking into consideration the views of Shivshahu, Maratha and Bahujan Samaj. Sambhaji Raje said, I will not be bound by any party.

I don't mind if any other party including Mahavikas Aghadi supports my candidature. But no such thing has happened yet. The parties who will support my candidature will have my support.

