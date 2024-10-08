'Will Support Any CM Candidate Announced by Congress or NCP (SP) to Save Maharashtra,' Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared on Tuesday his readiness to back any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra. Speaking at an event, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of creating false narratives in the state through advertisements, especially with the assembly polls expected to take place next month.

Criticizing the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides eligible women in the state with Rs 1,500, Thackeray alleged that the government is attempting to make citizens betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving them back their own money through this initiative. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to take place next month.

"I party will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Thackeray said. In August, Thackeray said the importance of determining the MVA's chief ministerial candidate before considering seat victories, asserting his willingness to support any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP). Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked that Thackeray demonstrated a "largeness of heart" by extending support to any candidate deemed suitable for the CM's position by the MVA. Raut further stated that this approach was not a matter of pressure politics, but rather a decision that would benefit Maharashtra.

