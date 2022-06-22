Will withdraw all political crimes by 2021, big decision of Thackeray government in cabinet meeting

The Thackeray government has taken a big decision in the state cabinet meeting which was held today. Accordingly, Political FIR till 2021 will be withdrawn. On Wednesday, a meeting of the state cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present at the meeting via video conference.

After the revolt of Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, rapid developments are taking place in the political circles. Meetings of the Leader of the Opposition have begun. Therefore, there is a strong possibility of a political earthquake in the state and a change of government. The state cabinet meeting held today approved the proposal to withdraw political crimes till 2021. Also, 50,000 subsidy was sanctioned to farmers who repay their loans regularly. The scheme will be implemented from July 1.

Meanwhile, the decision to withdraw political crimes is said to have been taken with a view to avoiding trouble if the government changes. It is being said that such a big decision has been taken as there is no certainty as to whether the present government will remain or not. All eyes were on which Shiv Sena ministers are present at today's meeting. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was present at the meeting online. Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray was absent from the meeting. Only three Shiv Sena ministers were present at the meeting. The rest of the ministers are in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde. All the Congress and NCP ministers were present at this meeting.

Political developments in Maharashtra have gained momentum. Many dramatic developments are taking place in the state. The revolt of Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde has upset the senior leadership of Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has revolted against the party and taken 40 MLAs out of Maharashtra. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable. Raising the issue of Hindutva, Eknath Shinde and his fellow Shiv Sena MLAs have arrived in Guwahati to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government. The MLAs, who left Surat in Gujarat at around 3 am, reached Guwahati at around 7 am.