WR to run two special slow local trains from Churchgate to Virar for Vasai-Virar Marathon on December 11

Western Railway said that it will be running two extra Special Slow local trains from Churchgate to Virar on December 11, for the convenience of participants attending the 10th edition of the Vasai-Virar Marathon.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ steeplechase silver medallist Avinash Sable will be the brand ambassador of this edition of the Marathon which will be organised on Sunday. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that the event is expecting around 21,000 runners to participate in the marathon with Rs 54 lakh prize money.

WR to run two additional Special Slow local trains from Churchgate to Virar in the early morning of 11.12.2022, for the convenience of participants attending the 10th Vasai-Virar Marathon, Western Railway tweeted.