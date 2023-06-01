Wrestlers Protest: BJP MP Pritam Munde breaks silence, backs wrestlers' demands for justice

Support for female wrestlers demanding justice against sexual assault is gaining momentum nationwide. Even within the BJP, voices of empathy are being raised. Following Haryana MP Brijendra Singh, Beed MP Pritam Munde has also extended her support to the protesting wrestlers, emphasizing the importance of addressing their grievances.

The Modi government has consistently turned a blind eye to the ongoing wrestling protests that have been taking place for the past month. Instead, they have attempted to suppress the movement by employing a heavy-handed police approach. Despite gaining international attention, neither the government nor the BJP made any significant statements on the matter. However, it is only now that even BJP members have started speaking up and expressing their opinions openly.

During a press conference in Beed, Pritam Munde was questioned about the ongoing protest by women wrestlers. In response, she expressed her views, she said, “Whenever a woman makes a complaint as serious as this, it should be taken into consideration. The concerned authorities should thoroughly investigate the matter. I agree that any action should only be taken after investigation but what is important is you cannot overlook the complaints. If some women wrestlers are raising a serious issue, it should be immediately considered.”

She also provided a definitive response to the question of whether he would call for a committee to investigate the wrestlers' allegations. "There is no need for me to demand an inquiry committee. The World Wrestling Federation has already clarified its stance on this issue. Therefore, appropriate action must be taken. If I were to request an inquiry committee at this moment, it would be nothing more than a publicity stunt. Given that this matter has garnered global attention, it is expected that action will be taken," she stated. Pritam Munde is the first BJP MP from Maharashtra to express support for the wrestlers.