Yavatmal: 50-year-old woman abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted; four arrested

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the Rajur Colliery village, a 50-year-old woman was abducted and subjected to brutal torture in Rajur Colliery, Wani taluka. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety of women in the area. On Thursday night, the Wani police apprehended all four individuals involved in the crime. The incident occurred between 5 pm and 11 pm on June 28.

The individuals involved in the case have been identified as Vitthal Dnyaneshwar Dakhre (39), Kapil Venkatesh Ambalwar (35), Manoj Ajabrao Gadge (47), and Vaibhav Ghanshyam Gedam (22). They were apprehended in the vicinity of Lalguda. A case has been filed against the accused under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One of the accused, Vitthal Dakhre, owed money to the victim's son. On Wednesday evening, Vitthal Dakhre and three other associates visited the Chuna Bhatti area in Rajur Colliery to inquire about the money. The victim was present at home during this time, and she informed them that her son was not there. Despite her response, they insisted on knowing her son's whereabouts and compelled her to sit in the car with them.

The accused then took the victim to Wani. Along the way, they stopped at a beer bar on Mukutban Road, where they consumed alcohol. They also attempted to force the victim to drink alcohol. Subsequently, they transported her from Khadki (Buranda) in Maregaon taluka to Nawargaon via Karanwadi. At a farmhouse in Nawargaon, the accused mercilessly assaulted the woman.

It has been discovered that the woman was subjected to unnatural acts as well. Subsequently, the accused returned the victim to the railway crossing in Rajur Colliery and left her there. After the incident, the victim promptly approached the Wani police station on Thursday and filed a complaint regarding the ordeal. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police launched a prompt investigation and apprehended all four accused individuals who had assaulted the woman within a few hours.