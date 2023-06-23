Yellow alert: Heavy rainfall expected in Nashik region on June 26

The Nashik Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for the entire region on Monday, June 26, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall. Some villages located on the ghats are expected to be particularly affected.

Since the start of June, farmers have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the monsoon season. Unfortunately, the delayed rains have caused severe water scarcity in numerous villages, prompting the administration to provide water tankers as a temporary solution. The impending rain is greatly anticipated and will bring much-needed relief to both residents and farmers in the area.

According to the Meteorological Department, Nashik may get some light showers on Sunday. Experts say that Cyclone Biparjoy has delayed the monsoon.

1,782 Mcft of water (about 32% of the water resource) is currently present in the Gangapur dam, which provides water to Nashik City, which could last until mid-August. Thus, the news of the arrival of the monsoon provides comfort to the residents of Nashik.