'You'll Need 100 Lifetimes To End Fadnavis's Politics': BJP Leaders Attack Uddhav After His Remark On DCM

At a party rally in Mumbai on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray challenged the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "Either you stay, or I stay." Following this statement, BJP leaders close to Devendra Fadnavis launched a fierce verbal attack on Uddhav Thackeray. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Thackeray, stating, "You would need a hundred lifetimes to end Fadnavis's political career."

Bawankule further alleged that while Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister, he conspired to imprison Fadnavis but failed due to the people's blessings. "Thackeray's audacity to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laughable. Thackeray stabbed Devendraji in the back and tried to jail him. Now, his arrogant language about finishing him off is futile. The people's support and divine blessings are with Devendraji. To end his political career, Thackeray would need a hundred lifetimes," Bawankule stated.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh, attacking Thackeray's political legacy, said: "Many in Maharashtra's politics are jaundiced with envy of Devendraji, and you, Thackeray, are one of them! You betrayed your father's principles, abandoning Hindutva to ally with both Congress parties for power. This borrowed credibility did not last. Even while in power, you were inactive, and now that you're out, you've been sidelined permanently."

She also took a jab at Thackeray's loyalists, particularly Sanjay Raut: "You have permanently employed someone to spew venom against Devendraji, even though he has ruined your party. Your refusal to see this is unfortunate. Following his footsteps, you've developed 'destructive intelligence' in your time of downfall. Wake up to reality! The people of Maharashtra are saying, 'We want Devendraji, everything else is false!'"

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye echoed these sentiments, remarking, "The people of Maharashtra are ashamed of you today, Thackeray. Maharashtra has a rich tradition with leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Gopinath Munde, and Pramod Mahajan. Despite their differences, none of them spoke of destroying each other."

Reflecting on Thackeray's tenure, Upadhye added, "You were an unfortunate Chief Minister who never visited the Mantralaya or worked for the public good. During your term, you lost workers, MLAs, and the people's trust, yet you blame Devendra Fadnavis. Even as Chief Minister, your attempts to act against him failed because truth prevails. Such language does not befit a former Chief Minister. The people never accepted you, yet you became CM. The public will soon decide who deserves that position. Your vengeful rhetoric only brings shame to the people."