33-year-old man's genital burnt by candle in Mulund

A shocking incident has come to light that has shaken Mumbai. A 33-year-old man was allegedly tortured in the Mulund area of ​​Mumbai and his genitals were burnt by a candle. This has created a stir in the entire area and a police investigation is underway, police said.

According to the information received, a case has been registered against 34-year-old accused Suresh Mhaske at Mulund police station. Accused Mhaske had borrowed some money from the complainant. The accused was evading payment. However, as the complainant was repeatedly begging for money, the accused got angry and on July 6, the 2nd complainant reached the godown in front of Mulund Colony, Hindustan Chowk and tortured him unnaturally.

The accused committed a cruel act by inserting a pipe in his private part and burnt with a candle. The complainant, who was critically injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion. As a result, there is an atmosphere of fear in the entire area and the police are investigating the incident.

According to the complaint lodged by the complainant, the accused Mhaske has been booked under sections 377, 326, 504 and 506 of the IPC at the Mulund police station.