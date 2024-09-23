Akshay Shinde Encounter: Supriya Sule Slams Govt's Handling of Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed outrage over the handling of the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls, calling the government’s actions "shocking." Sule criticized the initial delay in filing the FIR and the subsequent death of the prime accused, Akshay Shinde, in police custody.

महायुती सरकारने बदलापूर लैंगिक अत्याचार प्रकरण अतिशय चुकीच्या पद्धतीने हाताळले आहे. याप्रकरणी एफआयआर दाखल करण्यात उशीर करण्यात आला. लोकांच्या प्रचंड दबावानंतर एफ आय आर दाखल करण्यात आली खरी पण आता आरोपीचा पोलीस कोठडीत मृत्यू झाला. कायदा सुव्यवस्था आणि न्यायव्यवस्थेची ही शासन… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 23, 2024

"The Mahayuti Government's approach to the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls is shocking! Delay in the filing of FIR first, and now the prime accused is killed in custody! This is an absolute breakdown of law enforcement and justice system. This is inexcusable, it deprives the people of Maharashtra of justice," Sule wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shinde was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening while being transported from Taloja Jail to Badlapur on transit remand. According to reports, he allegedly snatched a gun from a police officer and opened fire at Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nilesh More during the transport.

Initial reports suggested that Shinde had attempted suicide with the snatched weapon; however, later sources clarified that he had fired at the police, prompting their return fire in self-defence.

