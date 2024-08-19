Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Plea Questions UAPA Provisions, Probe; Bombay HC Seeks NIA Response
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2024 12:57 PM2024-08-19T12:57:06+5:302024-08-19T12:58:09+5:30
Mumbai, August 19: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze has moved to Bombay High Court challenging provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) probe into the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on Monday directed NIA to file its affidavit in response to the petition filed by Waze, who is in jail in connection with the two cases.
The bench quipped that the 185-page petition filed by Waze from jail was more like a thesis.