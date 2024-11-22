Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Shubham Lonkar's Close Associate from Nagpur

Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case, has arrested 26-year-old Sumit Dinkar Wagh from Nagpur. Wagh is reportedly a close associate of the case's mastermind, Shubham Lonkar, with both having studied in the same school. Authorities allege that Wagh managed the financial transactions related to the murder conspiracy.

According to Crime Branch sources, Wagh hails from Panj village in Akot tehsil of Akola district. In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that a bank account under the name of an accused, Salman Vora, was opened at Karnataka Bank in Nagpur. The account kit was reportedly received by Wagh, which had been sent by Sahil Malik, a resident of Petlad in Gujarat’s Anand district.

This account, opened in Karnataka Bank’s Petlad branch, was used for internet banking transactions facilitated through a newly purchased SIM card registered in Vora's name. Wagh allegedly managed the transactions for Vora’s account and transferred money to other accused individuals, including Naresh Kumar (brother of arrested accused Gurnail Singh), Rupesh Mohol, and Harish Kumar. These financial dealings were carried out under the directions of wanted accused Shubham Lonkar.

DCP Datta Nalawade stated that Sumit Dinkar Wagh has been apprehended and is being brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

An official from the Crime Branch disclosed that Wagh and the murder case mastermind Shubham Lonkar are from the same tehsil and share a close friendship. Both studied together at a college in Akot town, Akola district.

26 Arrests So Far

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made significant progress in the case, with a total of 26 individuals arrested so far. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links and evidence in this intricate conspiracy.