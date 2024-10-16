Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Watched YouTube to Practice, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai police is providing new development regarding Baba Siddique Murder case. Recently they revealed that shooters who killed NCP politician watched Youtube videos to practice. Two of the four accused in the case arrested so far -- Gurmail Singh and Dharamaraj Kashyap -- learned to shoot by watching videos on YouTube, NDTV reported citing sources within the Mumbai Police.

The two accused -- Gurmail Singh and Dharamaraj Kashyap -- were arrested hours after they fired 6 rounds at the NCP politician. The Mumbai Police is trying to find about the location the shooters used to practice at, NDTV mentioned.

The suspected shooters targeting Siddique made over 10 unsuccessful attempts to kill him near Bandra in the past month. A senior police officer stated, "They were instructed to assassinate Siddique near his son's office in Kherwadi, as it’s an open area." The officer explained that the suspects were unable to open fire on those occasions because Siddique sometimes did not appear, and when he did, he was surrounded by supporters, forcing them to abandon their plans.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police arrested a fourth suspect, Harishkumar Balakram, in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. Balakram, who was apprehended in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, is charged with being part of the conspiracy, providing money and logistical support to the shooters.

Balakram, a 23-year-old scrap dealer from Pune, is the fourth suspect arrested following Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), and shooters Dharamaraj Kashyap (19) and Pravin Lonkar, a co-conspirator from Pune. His scrap shop was utilized by Kashyap and accomplice Shivprasad Gautam, whom he financially supported by providing them a rented house in Mumbai’s Kurla and a bike. Balakram was aware of the murder plan and even bought new phones for Gautam and Kashyap prior to the crime. The police recovered two pistols—one Glock and one country-made—from the arrested suspects. Another individual detained is Anurag Kashyap, brother of Dharamaraj. Gurmail Singh and Dharamaraj Kashyap are in custody until October 21, while three others—Shubham Lonkar, Shiv Kumar Gautam, and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar—remain at large.

On the night of October 12, three individuals shot Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. Siddique was transported to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was laid to rest the following day with state honors, attended by many political leaders and Bollywood figures.