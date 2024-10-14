Baba Siddique Shot Dead: “If Govt Knew He Was Under Threat, Why Was His Security Not Increased? Asks Supriya Sule

On October 12th, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was fatally shot by assailants in Mumbai. Siddique suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest and was swiftly transported to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. In response to the incident, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed her concerns, stating, "Neither women nor children are safe. Incidents of hit-and-run, rape, and murder are on the rise, and nobody is safe in this state. We need to change the government. They must apprehend the mastermind behind this attack. If the government was aware that he was under threat, why was his security not increased?"

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "Neither women are safe nor the children. The cases of hit-and-run, rapes and murders are increasing. Nobody is safe in this state. That's why we need to change the government...They (the government) should catch the… pic.twitter.com/8Kjdlxga1I — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

"Neither women are safe nor the children. The cases of hit-and-run, rapes and murders are increasing. Nobody is safe in this state. That's why we need to change the government. They (the government) should catch the mastermind behind this. And if the government knew that he (Baba Siddique) was under threat then why his security was not increased?," said MP Supriya Sule.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, according to a post on social media. Siddique was shot dead around 9:30 PM on Saturday, October 12, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. The gang stated that they targeted the former Bandra MLA due to his alleged connections with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The attack took place as Siddique was getting into his vehicle, with the assailants capitalizing on the noise from nearby firecrackers to carry out the shooting.

