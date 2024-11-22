Bandra BMW Crash: Driver's Reckless Driving Leads to Collision with Boundary Wall

In the early hours of Friday, a speeding BMW crashed into the boundary wall of a residential complex at Bandra (West) Bandstand. The Bandra police have registered a case of reckless driving against the driver involved in the incident.

The mishap occurred near Sarita Apartments when the driver, Sachin Pujari, accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to lose control. The vehicle belongs to Pujari's friend, Frederick Femento, who was also present in the car at the time of the accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A Bandra police official stated that the accident took place around 4:30 am when Pujari lost control of the speeding BMW and mistakenly hit the accelerator while intending to apply the brakes.

The impact caused the boundary wall of Sarita Apartments to collapse. "A medical examination confirmed that Pujari was not under the influence of alcohol," the official added.

Further investigations are underway.