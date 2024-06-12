BJP Rebel Anil Bornare Withdraws Nomination, Backs Shivnath Darade for Mumbai Teachers' Constituency

Mumbai: BJP's rebel candidate from Mumbai Teachers' Constituency Anil Bornare has decided to support Teachers' Council candidate Shivnath Darade. BJP's invited executive member Anil Bornare had also filed his nomination from the Mumbai teachers' constituency. However, he has withdrawn her nomination.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Anil Bornare held talks late on Tuesday night. Bornare was promised a good chance in the future. His withdrawal has put an end to the rebellion within the BJP.