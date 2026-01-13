BMC Election 2026: Nitesh Rane Shares Viral Video, Raises ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Ahead of Polls

With only days remaining before the Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026, a video shared by state minister Nitesh Rane has sparked intense political debate online. The clip, which has gone viral on social media platforms, allegedly shows a group of Muslim men moving door to door and appealing to residents to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sharing the video, Rane questioned whether such appeals amounted to what he termed “vote jihad.” In the footage, the men are heard urging people to wake up and vote against the BJP, referring to issues like restrictions on azan. The exact location and timing of the video, however, have not been officially confirmed so far.

Earlier, on January 12, Nitesh Rane made sharp remarks while campaigning in Mumbai, targeting the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction. Addressing voters, he claimed that voting for UBT was equivalent to supporting forces hostile to the nation. Rane alleged that the party was using Marathi identity as a tool to divide the Hindu community and create internal rifts. He further asserted that such divisions were aimed at appeasing what he described as their “abba” sitting in Pakistan. His statements quickly drew attention, adding to the already charged political atmosphere ahead of the civic polls.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane: “In the name of Hindi and Marathi, these brothers are dividing Hindus to impress their Abba sitting in Pakistan.”



Elaborating on his comments, Rane said that whether it was UBT or its election symbol, any vote in their favour indirectly benefited Pakistan. He accused the party of deliberately provoking communal divisions under the guise of regional pride. These remarks, made during an election rally, have since circulated widely across news platforms and social media, intensifying political rhetoric in the final phase of campaigning. While supporters defended his statements as political criticism, opponents condemned them as inflammatory. The controversy has further highlighted the aggressive tone adopted by leaders as polling day approaches across Maharashtra’s urban centres.

Meanwhile, preparations for the civic elections are in full swing across the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, along with other local body polls, will be conducted in a single phase on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. Authorities have set up around 2,600 polling locations, an increase from the 2024 Assembly elections. In total, 10,231 polling booths have been arranged across government, cooperative and private premises to ensure smooth voting. After nearly nine years, over 1.03 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,700 candidates in this crucial civic contest.