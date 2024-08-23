BMC Invites Public Feedback on Redeveloping Mahalaxmi Racecourse into Mumbai Central Public Park

The development of 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' spanning approximately 120 acres, is set to become a reality as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited objections and suggestions from citizens regarding the proposed change of use of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Worli.

Upon completing the entire process, including a public hearing, a new regulation will be incorporated into the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2004. This change will enable the use of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the Central Park project. However, the proposed regulation introduced by the BMC will apply exclusively to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and not to other clubs or gymkhanas within the civic jurisdiction.

The BMC issued a public notice on August 22, inviting suggestions and objections regarding the proposed change of use for the Racecourse, with the last date for submissions being September 22. A senior civic official stated that after receiving objections and suggestions, a hearing will be conducted, and a decision will be made based on these inputs to modify the proposed plan.

Earlier, the state government approved the plan to develop a park on 120 acres of the 300-acre Racecourse land. The proposed 'Mumbai Central Public Park' will span approximately 300 acres, including about 120 acres from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land and around 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Out of the total 211 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, approximately 91 acres have been leased to The Royal Western India Turf Club Limited (RWITCL) for 30 years, following an agreement signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Consequently, the BMC acquired 120 acres of this land.

For over 100 years, the entire 211-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse plot was leased to RWITCL. After the lease agreement expired a few years ago, the BMC consistently worked to reclaim the land for public use, facing numerous legal, statutory, and administrative hurdles. A senior civic official noted that these efforts have finally borne fruit, allowing the BMC to realize the vision of an international-standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' as envisioned by Chief Minister Shinde.

Following the expiration of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse lease, the Maharashtra government recently approved the transfer of 120 acres of the total plot to the BMC. The remaining 91 acres will continue to be leased to RWITCL from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2053, for a 30-year period. The lease agreement was signed on July 2, 2024, in the presence of CM Shinde.

“With 91 acres of the racecourse land handed over to RWITCL, the remaining 120 acres are now under the possession of the BMC. This 120-acre area, combined with the 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road project, totals nearly 300 acres. The BMC will expedite the development of an international-standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' similar to those found in New York and London,” said the official.