Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School in Kandivali Receives Email Threat to Blow Up Premises

A school in Mumbai's Kandivali area received a threatening email on Monday, January 27. The mail, allegedly from the Afzal gang, threatened to blow up the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School.

A threatening email was received by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School in Kandivali. The email, allegedly from the Afzal gang, threatened to blow up the school. However, after inspection, the Mumbai police found no suspicious items pic.twitter.com/uVkqrCXfXi — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

After receiving the information, local police and bomb squad reached the school premises and evacuated students and teachers. However, after inspection, the Mumbai police found no suspicious items.